Railways to launch first assured transit time container train between Delhi, Kolkata

The Indian Railways will launch the first 'assured transit time' container train service between Delhi and Kolkata on a pilot basis, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The first service will commence on October 1, operating from Tughlakabad terminal in Delhi to Kolkata terminal via Agra and Kanpur terminals of Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), the railways statement said.

This time-bound service is designed to ensure a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours, marking a significant milestone in the logistics sector, it said.

It will operate on a bi-weekly schedule, departing every Wednesday and Saturday, the statement said.

The container train service offers hub-and-spoke cargo facility at Agra and Kanpur, enabling efficient cargo aggregation for a wider catchment area, it added.

Customers will also benefit from the waiver of empty wagon haulage charges from Tughlakabad to Kanpur, further enhancing cost efficiency, the railways said.

This pilot project is expected to provide multiple advantages to customers, including door-to-door assured and reliable delivery for time-sensitive cargo, a competitive alternative to road transport, enhanced connectivity for northern hinterland cargo, and priority benefits for early adopters, it added.

