President Murmu calls for digital, financial literacy in schools at India Black Swan Summit

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed that digital and financial literacy should be made part of school curricula to help students understand the advantages and disadvantages of technology from an early age.

Attending the first edition of the India Black Swan Summit 2026 in Bhubaneswar on Friday, she said: “Ensuring digital and financial literacy is essential to deter online financial fraud. It needs to be made part of school curricula. We need to enhance awareness among people to be vigilant and alert to prevent such frauds.”

Stating that India’s fintech story should be remembered not only as a tale of technology but also as that of gender justice, the President said: “Women constitute an important segment that requires focused attention for the promotion of fintech. The fintech ecosystem must view them not only as end users but as leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs.”

The first edition of the India Black Swan Summit 2026 in Odisha, which began on Thursday, provides a platform where governments, institutions and companies can chart paths and establish sustainable projects for a secure future.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “Today is going to be a historic day for Odisha, especially for the youth of the state...The gracious presence of the President has further added grandeur to this occasion.”

He said: “Odisha’s growth depends on innovation. The initiative began with an MoU signed during Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s visit in

January 2025...”

He added: “We have simplified business processes, strengthened single-window systems and introduced policies for IT, electronics, fintech (financial technology), AI and other emerging technologies. In the coming months, a FinTech Policy will also be introduced.”

Odisha governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also spoke on the occasion.