Railway Board relaxes educational criteria for Level-1 posts

The Railway Board has relaxed the minimum educational qualification norms for recruitment to Level-1 (erstwhile Group D) posts.

According to the new norms, a Class-10 pass candidate or the holder of an ITI diploma or equivalent or the National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) would be eligible to apply for the Level-1 posts.

Earlier, for technical departments, it was essential for an applicant to pass the Class-10 exam and possess the NAC or an ITI diploma.

A written communication from the board to all railway zones dated January 2 said the issue was reviewed and the decision taken in supersession of earlier instructions.

"It has been decided by the Board that the minimum educational qualification for all future open market recruitments in Level-1 posts (including the upcoming CEN for Level-1 recruitment) will be 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT." The Level-1 posts in the Indian Railways include those of assistants for various departments, pointsmen and track maintainers.

The Railway Recruitment Board recently released a notification to recruit about 32,000 candidates in Level-1 posts, the application process for which will be held from January 23 to February 22.

