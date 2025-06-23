MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 23 June 2025

Rahul Gandhi vows to defend tribal rights; pledges voice against attacks on water, forests, land

The Congress leader made the remarks in a Facebook post after meeting and discussing important issues with tribal leaders

PTI Published 23.06.25, 11:27 PM
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he is always committed to raising his voice against the attacks on water, forests, land and rights of the tribal population.

The Congress leader made the remarks in a Facebook post after meeting and discussing important issues with tribal leaders at 10, Janpath here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am always committed to raising my voice against the attacks on their water, forests, land and rights after understanding their pain, problems and struggles," Gandhi said.

Also Read

Adivasis are the first owners of India, he said after the meeting organised by Adivasi Congress.

He also met leaders from the Vishwakarma community and listened to their problems and discussed important issues.

"Today, I had a meaningful dialogue with the leaders of Vishwakarma Samaj in New Delhi. Their hard work and skills in building society are incomparable.

"I am always with them in the campaign to get them the rights of their skills and open new doors of opportunities for prosperity," he said in his post in Hindi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Water Forest Land
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar condemns Iranian attack on air base hosting US military, confirms no casualties

Qatar said it would push for diplomatic efforts for 'a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue'
Vladimir Putin.
Quote left Quote right

Everything depends on what Iran needs. We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT