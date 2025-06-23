Rahul Gandhi vows to defend tribal rights; pledges voice against attacks on water, forests, land

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he is always committed to raising his voice against the attacks on water, forests, land and rights of the tribal population.

The Congress leader made the remarks in a Facebook post after meeting and discussing important issues with tribal leaders at 10, Janpath here.

"I am always committed to raising my voice against the attacks on their water, forests, land and rights after understanding their pain, problems and struggles," Gandhi said.

Adivasis are the first owners of India, he said after the meeting organised by Adivasi Congress.

He also met leaders from the Vishwakarma community and listened to their problems and discussed important issues.

"Today, I had a meaningful dialogue with the leaders of Vishwakarma Samaj in New Delhi. Their hard work and skills in building society are incomparable.

"I am always with them in the campaign to get them the rights of their skills and open new doors of opportunities for prosperity," he said in his post in Hindi.

