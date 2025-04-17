MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rahul Gandhi to visit United States next week, to interact with students at Brown University

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on April 21 and 22

PTI Published 17.04.25, 11:49 AM
Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to the US next week during which he will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students at the Brown University.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on April 21 and 22.

He will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students, Khera said.

Prior to visiting Rhode Island, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will meet with members of the NRI community, as well as office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), he said.

