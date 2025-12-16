Messi Vantara visit: Leo participates in Ganesh puja, feeds animals, bows before Hindu deity

Global football icon Lionel Messi visited Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani in Jamnagar on Tuesday.

1 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

The Argentine star, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, received a grand traditional welcome featuring folk music, floral offerings and a ceremonial aarti.

2 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

Messi participated in temple rituals including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity.

3 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

During his tour, Messi explored Vantara’s conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered animals from across the globe.

4 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

He observed wildlife thriving under specialised veterinary care, customised nutrition and advanced rehabilitation protocols.

5 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

He also visited the multi-speciality wildlife hospital and witnessed clinical and surgical procedures.

6 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

The footballer toured the Big Cat Care Centre, Herbivore Care Centre, Reptile Care Centre and the Foster Care Centre for orphaned and vulnerable young animals.

7 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

He later fed several animals including okapis, rhinos, giraffes and elephants. In a memorable moment at the Elephant Care Centre, Messi interacted with Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf, during a football enrichment activity.

8 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant perform 'aarti' during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

Messi also visited Vantara’s green energy complex and the world’s largest refinery complex, expressing admiration for the scale, vision and sustainability of the operations.

9 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani named a lion cub Lionel in honour of the football legend. Responding in Spanish, Messi said, "What Vantara does is truly beautiful—the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work."

10 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, from left, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

The visit concluded with traditional rituals including Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, symbolising goodwill and auspicious beginnings, with chants for peace and well-being.

11 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

Messi’s visit highlighted a shared commitment to compassionate, science-driven care for animals and underscored his alignment with Vantara’s vision of conservation and humanitarian values.

12 12 In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi spends time with a giraffe during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Vantara via PTI Photo)

Messi completed his much-anticipated G.O.A.T India Tour on Monday in Delhi, following stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, leaving fans with lasting memories of the three-day whirlwind trip.