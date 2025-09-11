Rahul Gandhi once again says he will give more 'explosive proof' of vote theft by BJP in future

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reiterated his allegations of "vote theft" by the ruling BJP on Thursday, claiming that he has already provided evidence of it and will present more "explosive proof" in the future.

Talking to reporters on the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress leader said, "Elections have been stolen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. We have given black-and-white proof. In the coming times, we will give more dynamic, explosive proof."

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the slogan "vote chor, gaddi chhod" is echoing across the country.

He explained at multiple gatherings through the day how EC helped BJP in winning elections in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana.

"This is the truth that governments are being formed by stealing," the Congress leader said. "We guarantee that we will give you proof (of it)," he added.

Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Gandhi said they should not get agitated now as "when a hydrogen bomb will come, everything will be wiped clean".

The Congress leader has argued that what he termed collusion between the BJP and the ECI played a decisive role in enabling Narendra Modi to secure a third term as Prime Minister. He has further alleged that elections in the country have been “choreographed”, calling into question the credibility of the electoral process.

The Congress party is expected to release documents in the coming days that Gandhi has promised will serve as proof of his allegations.

At a press conference on August 7, he accused the poll body of direct complicity in large-scale voter fraud, alleging that the Congress had “open-and-shut proof” of manipulation. He cited his party’s findings from the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka, where he claimed there had been “vote chori” of 1,00,250 votes.

Also Read Our demand from EC is clear... show transparency and make digital voter list public

The Congress leader, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency here in Uttar Pradesh, chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Thursday. The meeting was held at the Bachat Bhawan auditorium in the collectorate.

Several public representatives, including Amethi MP K L Sharma and Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh, attended the meeting.

Rahul recently concluded a 16-day ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ in Bihar, where he was joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. The march, covering more than 1,300 kilometres across 20 districts, sought to highlight alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. Opposition parties have described these discrepancies as symptomatic of a wider pattern of “vote chori”.