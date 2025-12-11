Mohan Charan Majhi government's bid to resolve Mahanadi dispute

The Mohan Charan Majhi government on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo to address the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The committee includes revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain and chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan. Three legislators — Niranjan Pujari (BJD), Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP) and Sofia Firdous (Congress) — have also been inducted to ensure political representation across parties.

A government release said the panel has been formed “in view of the ongoing proceedings before the Mahanadi water disputes tribunal and considering the complexity and sensitivity of the issue.” It added that the committee will examine all aspects related to the Mahanadi river and provide “necessary policy guidance” to support ongoing technical and administrative efforts by the state’s water resources department.

The Centre had constituted the Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal in 2018 to adjudicate the sharing of river water between the two states. However, despite two extensions, the tribunal has failed to reach a conclusive verdict. Its current term ends in April 2026. Official sources said officer-level talks between Odisha and Chhattisgarh are underway and the new committee is expected to “expedite discussions and strengthen the state’s position.”

Welcoming the move but questioning its composition, Mahanadi Bachao Andolan convenor Sudarshan Das said: “The government has finally admitted the issue’s sensitivity. However, the committee lacks collective wisdom and inclusivity. All stakeholders should have been involved to build a consensus-based approach. The solution to the Mahanadi dispute must not remain confined to government corridors.”

Originating in Chhattisgarh, the Mahanadi river flows through Odisha, serving as a lifeline for millions. The dispute arose after Chhattisgarh constructed several dams and barrages in the upper reaches between 2004 and 2016, which Odisha alleges violated environmental laws and reduced downstream water flow.

Odisha maintains that the constructions have threatened irrigation, drinking water and ecological balance.