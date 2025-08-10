'Clean voter list is essential': Congress launches portal urges citizens to ‘register’ against ‘vote chori’

Upping the ante over Rahul Gandhi's poll rigging claims, the Congress has launched a web portal where people can register to demand accountability from the Election Commission against what it called was "vote chori" and express support for the Leader of Opposition's demand for digital voter rolls.

In a post on X, Rahul said "vote theft" is an attack on the basic democratic principle of 'one person, one vote', and asserted that a clean voters' list is essential for free and fair elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our demand from the Election Commission is clear -- show transparency and make the digital voter list public, so that the public and political parties can audit it themselves," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha urged people to support this demand by registering on votechori.in/ecdemand.

"This is a fight to protect democracy," he added.

Anyone can click on the portal link and download "vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori".

It also carries Rahul's video in which reiterated his explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls through collusion between the BJP and the EC. He had cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka, and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

The portal also carries a message which states that the vote is the foundation of our democracy but it's under "systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit".

"In just one assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats - it would destroy free elections," it claimed.

"The Congress and INDIA have raised alarms before, including in Maharashtra. Now we have proof. We will fight this vote chori with all our strength. Join us to defend our democracy," the message on the portal reads.

Once a person registers on the portal, a certificate is issued in his name, which states that he stands against "vote chori".

"I support Rahul Gandhi's demand of digital voter rolls from the EC," the certificate says.

The portal also gives the option to the people of calling on a number and filling the link in the SMS to register.

The certificate bears the signatures of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and treasurer Ajay Maken.

Several Congress leaders and supporters had registered on the portal and shared the certificates on social media.

Meanwhile, the Congress party said that it will hold a meeting of its general secretaries, in-charges, and frontal organisation heads on August 11 to discuss a nationwide campaign against "voter list manipulation and election fraud."

On August 7, Rahul held a press conference, citing internal analysis. The LoP stated that the Congress expected to win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine.

He said the Congress investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura, where he alleged vote theft involving 100,250 votes. Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul alleged "vote chori" of 100,250 votes.

With Congress leaders amplifying the "vote theft" allegation of Rahul Gandhi, Election Commission officials on Saturday once again pressed the Leader of the Opposition to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making "fake" charges.

A day after Rahul and the EC exchanged barbs over alleged vote theft in at least three states, poll authority officials again insisted for a signed declaration by the Congress leader to substantiate his claims.

"Rahul Gandhi should either give a Declaration as per rules or apologise to the country for his false allegations," ECI said in a statement.