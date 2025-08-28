‘Vote thief, abandon your throne’: Congress raises pitch against PM Modi over alleged electoral malpractice

Congress has intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “stealing votes” with the help of the Election Commission.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, on Thursday, posted on X, "Whenever a thief is caught, he stays silent. But if you catch an innocent person, he protests, makes noise. Since the evidence of Rahul Gandhi ji's vote theft was given, Modi ji's condition is like that of a thief - completely silent. The more vote theft is being caught - the more stunned Modi is."

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh amplified the charge on social media, writing on X, "No more will force prevail, The only way to save democracy's trail— Vote thief, abandon your throne!"

The party’s offensive comes on the heels of a series of speeches by Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra.

On Thursday, leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told a gathering in Bihar’s Sitamarhi that the names of “65 lakh people, who are poor and belong to socially weaker sections, have been deleted from the electoral rolls of Bihar.”

Rahul told the gathering, “We have exposed the BJP and the EC, who were indulging in stealing votes. They did it in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. Now they want to repeat it in Bihar, which we will not allow them to do.”

On Wednesday, addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, the Congress MP said, "I am saying this with absolute guarantee that Narendra Modi wins elections by stealing votes. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are assisted by India's Election Commission."

He further claimed that he would provide more evidence of what he termed “vote chori” in the coming months.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, started on August 17, from Bihar's Sasaram and scheduled to conclude on September 1, with a rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.