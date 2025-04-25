Rahul Gandhi offers condolences at Vatican mission after Pope Francis’ passing

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi on Friday and offered condolences on the passing away of Pope Francis.

The former Congress chief also paid a courtesy call on Archbishop Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal.

Apostolic nunciature is a top-level diplomatic mission of the Holy See, the central governing body of the Catholic Church and the Vatican City Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

India declared three days of state mourning on the passing of Pope Francis.

