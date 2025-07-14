Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed as Governor of Goa, Kavinder Gupta named new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

Former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju was on Monday appointed as the Governor of Goa and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh will be the new Governor of Haryana, according to an official communique.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it said.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brigadier B D Mishra (Retired) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, it said.

The president is pleased to appoint Gupta as the Lt Governor of Ladakh, Raju as the Governor of Goa and Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the new Governor of Haryana, the communique said.

