Puri temple parking fee cut after outrage, devotees welcome relief

The funds will support services like free mobile and shoe safekeeping

Subhashish Mohanty Published 18.01.26, 06:36 AM
The Shree Jagannath temple in Puri

The Shree Jagannath temple in Puri File picture

The Puri Shree Jagannath temple management committee has decided to slash the parking fee at its guest houses following public outrage over the earlier decision to charge 500 per vehicle for 24-hour parking.

The revised fee of 240 will come into effect from Sunday.

The initial fee, implemented from January 7, applied to guests at Gundicha Bhakta Nivas, Niladri Bhakta Nivas, Purushottam Bhakta Nivas and Nilachal Bhakta Nivas. The steep rate sparked criticism from locals, devotees and tourists, who termed the move arbitrary and unreasonable.

Temple chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee clarified that the objective was not revenue generation. “We didn’t hike room rent to benefit devotees. Since some guests arrive with four-wheelers and we have space constraints, we introduced the parking charge. However, after public feedback, we decided to reduce it,” he said. Guests will be encouraged to use the Jagannath Ballav parking facility.

The committee also approved an entry fee of 10 for the Shree Gundicha temple, with exemptions for children, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals. The funds will support services like free mobile and shoe safekeeping. The Gundicha temple, 2.5km from the main temple, gains prominence during Rath Yatra.

Jagannath Temple
