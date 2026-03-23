Puri minor paraded on street; Class IX boy publicly humiliated, accused allegedly linked to BJP

A Class IX student was allegedly paraded through a public road in Odisha's Puri district with both hands tied behind his back and a placard around his neck carrying derogatory words, prompting outrage and intervention by child rights authorities.

The incident took place on Friday in the Brahmagiri area of Puri district, around 80km from Bhubaneswar, and came to light after a video of the act went viral on social media. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Puri, has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and directed police to submit an action taken report within seven days, by

March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police had not arrested the accused till Sunday evening. The Opposition Congress and the Biju Janata Dal alleged that the accused was linked to the BJP. The boy had allegedly been accused of stealing money from a medicine shop, following which the owner is said to have publicly humiliated him.

In its report, the CWC said the placard carried by the juvenile read: “I am a thief. Sir, don’t show mercy on me, seeing my face.” The boy’s name and address were also mentioned on the placard.

The committee noted that the child was subjected to public humiliation, intimidation and degrading treatment in a crowded public place. It said multiple videos and photographs clearly showed the juvenile being paraded in a humiliating and degrading manner in Brahmagiri.

The CWC observed that such public shaming of a juvenile was a gross violation of the dignity and rights of a child and prima facie attracted Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, relating to cruelty against a child.

Stating that the right to dignity and protection from degrading treatment forms an essential part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, the committee stressed that no one can take the law into their own hands or inflict vigilante punishment on a child.

The CWC identified the accused as Manoranjan Tripathi, owner of a medicine shop in Brahmagiri market. It said the act attributed to him reflected serious misconduct, unlawful restraint, intimidation and mental cruelty inflicted upon a child, which could not be tolerated in a civilised society.

The committee further directed that since theft allegations had been levelled against the juvenile, police must produce him before the juvenile justice board for appropriate proceedings strictly in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

It also asked police to register suitable criminal cases against the accused and any others involved in the incident.

The father of the boy, a mason, said: “I admit that my son did wrong by stealing money. In my absence, he was dragged out of the house, beaten, paraded on the streets and later handed over to the police. But is this the way we should treat a 13-year-old boy?”

He said the child had been sent to a Balashram. “For the last three days, we have stopped eating. His mother is completely shaken. I need justice for my son. We are worried about his health,” he said.

The incident has also taken a political turn. Congress spokesperson Amiya Pandav alleged that police were afraid of acting against the accused because of his political links. Senior BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma also questioned the delay in police action and sought a fair investigation.

When contacted, Brahmagiri police station inspector Bamdev Swain said the investigation was continuing and action would be taken in accordance with the law.