India backs humane migration system, ethical mobility and action against human trafficking at UNGA

India endeavours to build an inclusive, humane, and future-ready framework for migration while addressing the challenges of irregular migration and trafficking, Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh has said at the United Nations General Assembly here.

“Migration is ultimately about people, their aspirations, resilience, and contributions,” Singh said at the plenary of the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We endeavour to build an inclusive, humane and future-ready framework, while addressing challenges such as irregular migration, trafficking and gaps in social protection,” he said.

Singh stated that India manages migration through a “holistic and pragmatic” framework focused on protecting migrants, overseeing every stage of the migration process, and fostering international cooperation.

"India, home to one of the world’s largest and dynamic diaspora of over 34 million and a leading recipient of global remittances, is witness to how migration can transform lives, communities, and nationalities," he said.

India has also concluded comprehensive bilateral mobility agreements and MoUs with 23 countries, and is pursuing several more, to create sustainable pathways for fair and ethical mobility, he said. “This is the key to ensuring migrant welfare through safe and regular migration pathways,” he added.

The minister highlighted the various extensive initiatives undertaken by India, including the use of digital technologies, to support its nationals abroad.

Consular protection has also been strengthened through the ‘MADAD’ grievance redressal portal and Migrant Resource Centres. India’s Passport Seva online portal further ensures timely and accessible services for Indian citizens overseas and at home.

The Indian Community Welfare Fund has provided emergency assistance, legal support, and repatriation services to Indian nationals since its inception in 2009, he said.

“We have strengthened skilling initiatives and expanded pre-departure orientation to equip our migrants with essential knowledge, including their rights and cultural awareness of the host country,” he added.

Earlier this week, a report by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that the India to the United Arab Emirates and India to the US were among the top 10 international country-to-country migration corridors in 2024.

Since 2010, India has been the top remittance receiving country in the world, receiving USD 53.48 billion, which grew over the years to USD 68.91 billion in 2015, USD 83.15 billion in 2020 and USD 137.67 billion in 2024.