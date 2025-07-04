MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pune cops detain man in rape case of 22-years-old techie in Kondhwa area

Before entering house, the accused told her he was a courier delivery agent and showed her what looked like a bank-related document, she told police

PTI Published 04.07.25, 04:22 PM
Representational image.

Two days after an unidentified man allegedly raped a 22-year-old IT professional after entering her flat in Pune city by posing as a courier delivery person, police on Friday said they had detained a suspect.

The suspect's past connections with the woman, if any, were being investigated, said a senior official.

The incident had taken place at a housing society in Kondhwa area at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read

According to the police, the accused clicked a selfie using the woman's phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident.

Before entering house, the accused told her he was a courier delivery agent and showed her what looked like a bank-related document, she told police.

He asked for a pen to sign a document, and as she turned her back on him, he stepped inside the apartment and latched the door before forcing himself on her, as per the complaint.

The woman told police that she passed out at this point, and regained consciousness an hour later when the accused had disappeared.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Pune Rape Case IT Professionals
