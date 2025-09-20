Protest in Manipur's Nambol after ambush kills Assam Rifles jawans

Locals of Nambol in Manipur's Bishnupur district staged protests on Saturday morning following the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush on Friday.

Search operations are ongoing in the area for the attackers and the vehicle used in the attack, police said.

Residents, dressed in traditional mourning attire, raised slogans and held placards condemning the ambush and denouncing the fear it created among the public. The sit-in took place just one kilometre from the ambush site.

Later, women led a protest rally criticising the opening of fire in public areas.

Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and five others injured when a group of armed men ambushed their vehicle in Nambol Sabal Leikai on Friday evening. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

An uneasy calm prevailed in Imphal and Bishnupur district on Saturday, with the identity of the perpetrators still unknown.

"What exactly did the armed men want to achieve through this barbaric and unprovoked attack? It would be extremely wrong on the part of the armed men to see the restraint shown by the uniformed personnel as weakness. They should realise that both security agencies and government officials have been tremendously considerate of the public emotions throughout the ethnic conflict. That should not be seen as a weakness," said S. Bungo, one of the protesters.

The Churachandpur-based Kuki Zo Council also condemned the attack and noted that it occurred in an area of Imphal Valley where AFSPA was not in force.

According to officials, the attack took place while Assam Rifles personnel were travelling from Imphal to Bishnupur district.

The deceased were identified as Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

"The assailants, numbering around four to five, suddenly opened fire at us. We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to the public, as it was not an isolated area," injured personnel N Nongthon told reporters.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack, expressing grief and extending condolences to the families of the deceased.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai also condemned the ambush. "Two jawans, including Rifleman Ranjit Kashyap, a brave son of Chhattisgarh, made the supreme sacrifice. Their sacrifice strengthens our resolve to defend and unite the nation," Sai said in a post on X.

The Manipur government announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the two killed jawans and Rs 2 lakh each for the five injured.