Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR: PM Modi says stay calm, alert for possible aftershocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks following a shallow earthquake in the region early on Monday.

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit parts of Delhi-NCR, the National Center for Seismology said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Modi said in a post on X, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

