MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 23 February 2025

Previous AAP government had left an empty public exchequer, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP government's only agenda was ensuring a developed Delhi and solving the problems of the people

PTI Published 23.02.25, 05:45 PM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. PTI picture.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday alleged that the previous AAP government had left an "empty public exchequer" before the BJP dispensation, and assured that Rs 2,500 monthly payment scheme for women would be implemented with detailed planning.

Gupta attended a meeting along with other BJP MLAs at the state party office ahead of the first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly scheduled on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the newly appointed chief minister said several phases of meetings have been held with the officers over the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be paid to the eligible women in Delhi.

"The condition which the (previous) government has left for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer empty," she said on a question about the preparation to implement the scheme.

Gupta, however, assured that the scheme will surely be implemented with detailed planning.

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP government's only agenda was ensuring a developed Delhi and solving the problems of the people.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rekha Gupta Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Yunus invites Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh, launch satellite-based internet service

Yunus also asked his High Representative, to coordinate closely with SpaceX team to ensure completion of the work to make Starlink ready for launch within the next 90 working days
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

There are leaders engaged in dividing people. Foreign powers too are seen supporting them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT