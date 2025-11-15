Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party says cash transfer to accounts of women helped NDA sweep Bihar Assembly polls

Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, which failed to win a single seat in the Bihar assembly elections, on Saturday voiced disappointment over its performance and said that cash transfers to women played a significant role in the NDA’s victory.

Despite an intense campaign that highlighted key issues such as unemployment, migration, and the lack of industries in Bihar, the party was unable to convert public outreach into votes.

Speaking to reporters, Jan Suraaj Party national president Uday Singh said, “We are disappointed with the outcome of the assembly polls but not upset. Though we have not won even a single seat, we will keep opposing the ruling NDA."

He added that the party had not been successful in convincing Muslim voters in the state.

Singh further said, "The mandate also proves that the people did not want the return of RJD."

He asserted that the NDA’s victory was boosted by “cash transfer of Rs 40,000 crore to the accounts of women”, describing it as an “important role” in the ruling coalition’s win. He was referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which Rs 10,000 was deposited into the bank accounts of women across the state.

Calling the move an election-time inducement, Singh alleged, “This was an attempt by the government to bribe people ahead of the polls. The votes were purchased. The cash benefits were transferred even after the model code of conduct came into force."

He added, "Now, we are waiting to see how the government will transfer the remaining Rs 2 lakh to the accounts of women in the state." Singh also claimed that the NDA did not secure even 50 per cent of the total votes cast.

Asked whether Prashant Kishor would remain active in politics now that JD(U) won more than 25 seats, Singh responded, “You should ask this question to Kishor only”.

Kishor had earlier said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) crossed the 25-seat mark. The party eventually won 85 seats.

The NDA registered a sweeping win in Bihar on Friday, crushing the Mahagathbandhan and reinforcing both Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s standing, while dealing a significant setback to the Congress and its ally RJD.

The scale of the National Democratic Alliance’s victory is evident from the nearly 85 per cent strike rate achieved by its principal partners — the BJP and JD(U) — in the 101 seats each contested. The alliance crossed the “200 paar” mark, securing a three-fourths majority in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party.