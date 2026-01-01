Jammu police seek clarification after cricketer seen wearing Palestine flag on helmet

Police in Jammu have sought a clarification from a cricketer after videos and photographs surfaced online showing him purportedly sporting the Palestine flag on his helmet during a private cricket tournament, sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place during a match in the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League in Jammu. The visuals circulated on social media, drawing attention to the symbol displayed during the game and prompting questions around its intent and context.

Police have taken cognisance of the reports and have sought clarification from the cricketer, Furqan Bhat, as well as the tournament’s organiser, the sources said.