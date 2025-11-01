Post-mortem reveals gangster-turned-politician Dularchand Yadav died of cardiorespiratory failure

Gangster-turned-politician Dularchand Yadav died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs, according to his post-mortem report.

Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday. The incident had taken place close to the Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations.

"The reason behind Yadav's death is cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury of the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance," said the report, submitted to the Patna Police.

The report also mentioned that Yadav was shot near the ankle joint, but the bullet wound was not the cause of his death.

The police, who registered three FIRs and nabbed two persons in connection with the incident, will now investigate how he was injured and who was involved in the incident, an officer said.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations were suspended for "dereliction of duty".

Local strongman Anant Singh, the JD(U) candidate from Mokama, has been named as an accused along with four others in one of the FIRs, registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the grandson of the deceased.

Another FIR was lodged against six people based on a complaint filed by the Prashat Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, while the third case was registered by the police based on its own investigation.

