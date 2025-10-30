MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jan Suraaj worker and former RJD leader Dularchand Yadav killed in Bihar poll violence, Tejashwi targets PM

Tejashwi Yadav questioned how, under the model code of conduct, people were still roaming around with 'guns and bullets'

Our Web Desk Published 30.10.25, 07:36 PM
Dularchand Yadav

Dularchand Yadav Facebook/dularchand.yadav

Jan Suraaj worker and former RJD leader Dularchand Yadav was shot dead on Thursday in Mokama during a clash between two rival groups.

Yadav, once a powerful figure in the Mokama-Tal region and a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi when the clash broke out.

As gunfire tore through the crowd, Yadav was hit in the chest and died on the spot.

Also Read

Abhishek Singh, sub-divisional police officer, Barh-2 said, "Police received information that the convoys of two parties were crossing each other when one party fired at the other over some issue and also tried to run them over. FIR will be registered and further action will be taken. Proper investigation will be done here and further action will be taken."

The killing, coming in the middle of the election campaign in Bihar, when the state is under the model code of conduct, has reignited questions about law and order.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the violence and aimed at the ruling government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He questioned how, under the model code of conduct, people were still roaming around with “guns and bullets” while the Prime Minister continued to talk about the past.

“What happened 30 minutes ago?” Tejashwi asked, referring to the shooting in Mokama. He accused the administration of shielding criminals and prioritising their own safety over public security.

“These people are afraid of defeat,” he said, warning that the people of Bihar would give a befitting reply.

Tejashwi added that Dularchand’s killing reflected the kind of people who had “taken over Bihar” and urged the Prime Minister to open his eyes to the growing frustration among citizens.

After the incident, Piyush Priyadarshi said in a Facebook post, "The administration is doing nothing." Piyush said that an answer will be given very soon for what happened to Dularchand Yadav.

