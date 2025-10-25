Political storm erupts after molestation of Australian cricketers in Indore

A case of molestation involving two Australian women cricketers in Indore has triggered a fierce political row, with opposition parties accusing the ruling BJP for the collapse of law and order in Madhya Pradesh.

The players, in the city for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, were allegedly inappropriately touched by a man on a motorcycle while walking from their hotel to a nearby café on Thursday morning.

The accused, identified as Aqeel, reportedly followed them before fleeing the scene. He was arrested on Friday evening after police traced him using CCTV footage and a bystander’s tip-off.

The incident has not only shaken the cricketing community but also set off political fault lines in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP government of failing to protect women and the country’s global reputation.

“Indore is known for its hospitality, but this raises serious questions about law and order,” said Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

“The Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, must answer who was responsible and what went wrong,” he wrote in an X post.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the government must ensure “swift justice and stronger deterrence”, adding that “silence is complicity”.

The party issued a statement calling the incident “proof of the BJP government’s failure”, saying it had “torn apart the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and brought shame to the country.”

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the molestation of Australian players during an ICC event in “BJP-ruled Indore” had “lowered our heads before the entire world” and demanded a “fair probe”.

The BJP.accused the opposition of exploiting the incident for political gain. Madhya Pradesh minister Krishna Gaur said, “Such incidents are shameful, but the government acted swiftly under its Zero Tolerance policy. The accused has been arrested. The Congress is politicising the issue instead of supporting the strictest punishment.”

Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma both vowed harsh punishment.

"We have ordered the relevant officers to take strict action against the accused. An example should be set by giving strict punishment to prevent such an incident," Vijayvargiya said.

“Whether the daughter is from Australia or England, her safety is our responsibility,” Sharma added.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) expressed regret over the incident, calling it “deeply saddening and appalling”. Its president, Mahaanaryaman Scindia, said, “No woman should have to endure such behaviour. One person’s act has tarnished Indore’s image of warmth and respect.”

Australia played two matches in Indore this week, including Saturday’s semifinal decider against South Africa, amid tightened security arrangements for all visiting teams.