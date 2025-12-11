Delhi court gives Umar Khalid interim bail in riots conspiracy case for sister’s wedding

Umar Khalid, the incarcerated JNU scholar, was granted bail on by a Delhi court on Thursday to attend his sister’s wedding.

“Considering the fact that the marriage is of the real sister of the applicant, the application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail from 16 December to 29 December,” Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai said in his order.

Umar will have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

The Judge set the bail on the conditions that he will not use social media and will meet only his family members, relatives and friends.

“Further, he shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage as mentioned by him will take place,” the Court said.

Umar’s sister’s wedding will be held on 27 December.

The JNU scholar has spent over five years behind the bars at the high security Tihar jail. He was arrested in September 2020 charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, as well as several other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Last December, too, Umar was granted interim bail to attend his cousin’s wedding.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in the regular bail plea filed by Umar and five other accused in the case.

“He will be released from prison on the morning of 16 December and on the evening of 29th he will have to go back,” said Banojyotsna Lahiri, Umar’s friend. “The Supreme Court has asked for written submission till 18 December. We will have to wait till then.”