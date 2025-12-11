Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat, detains 11 for illegal entry into Indian waters

The Indian Coast Guard has seized a Pakistani fishing boat and apprehended 11 crew members found operating illegally inside Indian waters, officials said on Thursday.

The detainees have been handed over to Jakhau Marine Police in Gujarat for further investigation.

The Coast Guard executed the operation on Wednesday inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Gujarat Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Kumar Tiwari said in a post on X that the Coast Guard "apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat with 11 crew inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)."

He said the interdiction highlights sustained maritime operations and India's commitment to securing its frontiers while ensuring enforcement of international laws within the Maritime Zones of India.

"Continuous vigilance across India's maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy," he added.

The ICG separately confirmed the interception. "The Indian Coast Guard intercepted and apprehended a Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside Indian waters. This decisive action reflects the unwavering vigilance of the ICG and India's firm resolve to protect its maritime frontiers and uphold international maritime law within the MZI. Relentless surveillance and proactive operation remain the bedrock of our maritime security strategy," it said on X.

Last year, the Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen who had been detained by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency vessel near the India-Pakistan maritime boundary.

The ICG intercepted the Pakistani vessel Nusrat and chased it for nearly two hours before securing the release of the fishermen on 17 November.