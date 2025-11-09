Policeman’s SUV runs over motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch; teacher killed, 10-year-old boy loses legs

A late-night drive in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district turned deadly when a police officer allegedly rammed his SUV into multiple motorcycles, killing a 42-year-old college teacher and injuring four others, including a 10-year-old boy who lost both his legs.

The incident took place near Bhadbhadia village on the Neemuch-Jawad road on Friday night. Police said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Manoj Yadav, who was off duty and driving his private Bolero, allegedly hit several two-wheelers along the stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

College teacher Dasharath Singh died on the spot. His son, Harshit, suffered severe injuries in both legs, leading doctors to amputate them to save his life. Singh’s wife Lalita (35) and daughter Jaya (6) were also injured in the crash.

Also Read NIA files fresh chargesheet in Madhya Pradesh Hizb-ut-Tahrir terror conspiracy case

Another motorcyclist, Bhupaal Singh (44), sustained injuries after his bike was hit by Yadav’s vehicle. Several others suffered minor bruises, and a few motorcycles were damaged.

The family members of the deceased accused Yadav of driving under the influence. They staged a protest demanding strict action and financial compensation for the teacher’s family.

“The accused, identified as sub-inspector (ASI) Manoj Yadav, was drunk at the time of the accident,” the family alleged.

Additional Superintendent of Police Naval Singh Sisodia confirmed that Yadav had been suspended and was produced before a court on Saturday, where he secured bail.

Asked whether the ASI, who is in his 50s, was drunk, Sisodia said on Sunday that his medical report was awaited.

Cantonment City Superintendent of Police Kiran Chouhan said, “A case has been registered against Yadav for causing death due to rash and negligent act.”