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regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

Police register case after posters target Congress leaders in Wayanad

The posters targeting the party leaders appeared at the Wayanad DCC office compound wall and nearby areas on May 13, when uncertainty prevailed over the selection of the next Kerala Chief Minister

PTI Published 17.05.26, 05:26 PM
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with party leader and candidate from Wayanad constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow before filing her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll, in Wayanad, Kerala, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. PTI Photo

Police have registered a case after posters targeting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge appeared on the walls of Congress office and nearby areas in Wayanad, officials said on Sunday.

Officials at Kalpetta police station said the case was registered following a complaint lodged by MLA T Siddique.

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According to the FIR, the posters targeting the three party leaders appeared at the Wayanad DCC office compound wall and nearby areas on May 13, when uncertainty prevailed over the selection of the next Kerala Chief Minister.

Officials said the posters also threatened that Vadra, who is the MP from Wayanad, would be defeated in the next election.

It warned that "Wayanad will become the next Amethi".

Police said that soon after the incident, Congress workers removed the posters.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act.

Police have retrieved CCTV footage in which a person was seen pasting the posters on the walls, and efforts are underway to identify him, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Congress Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Mallikarjun Kharge Wayanad
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