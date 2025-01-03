MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 January 2025

Police likely to question family members, in-laws in Delhi cafe owner suicide case

A team will visit Khurana's home, and also meet his friends and in-laws to ascertain the facts of the case

PTI Published 03.01.25, 10:29 AM
Police sources earlier said Khurana had recorded a 54-minute video in his mobile phone before hanging himself.

Representational image Shutterstock

The Delhi Police is likely to question the family members and the in-laws of Puneet Khurana, a cafe owner who hanged himself in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, sources said on Friday.

A team will visit Khurana's home, and also meet his friends and in-laws to ascertain the facts of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources earlier said Khurana had recorded a 54-minute video in his mobile phone before hanging himself.

Also Read

An about 2.5-minute clip from the video is being shared on social media in which Khurana can be heard saying that he was depressed and also listing the reasons for his depression.

A source said on Friday that several videos "went viral on social media".

"We are checking all the facts. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The teams will question his wife, in-laws and friends," the source added.

Khurana hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday. His family members have alleged that he was being harassed by his wife and in-laws, the police have said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Police Social Media
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Great mediclaim burnout: Spotlight on lower payouts and prolonged wait to deny claims

Survey by LocalCircles, an online social media platform tracking citizens’ concerns, has also found that 8 in 10 respondents believe that claims are intentionally delayed so that policyholders get tired of waiting and accept lower claim amounts
Jasprit Bumrah.
Quote left Quote right

Our captain Rohit Sharma has shown leadership, he has opted to rest for the final match

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT