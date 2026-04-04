PM Modi steps up NDA campaign in Kerala, targets LDF and UDF over Sabarimala gold loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified the NDA’s campaign for the Kerala Assembly polls on Saturday, taking aim at both the LDF and UDF over issues including the FCRA and the Sabarimala gold loss, and likening their rivalry to a “WWF fight.”

Speaking at a BJP-led alliance rally in Pathanamthitta, Prime Minister Modi reached out to the Christian community, a key voting bloc where the party has faced challenges amid attacks on Christians in north India and concerns over proposed FCRA amendments.

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He claimed the countdown for the removal of the CPI(M)-led LDF government has begun and predicted that a BJP-led NDA would form the next government. Elections to 140 Assembly seats will be held on April 9.

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“In the Northeast, with a significant Christian population, the NDA has formed governments in six states. We have delivered on work that was pending for decades. In Goa too, with a sizeable Christian community, we continue to serve and drive development,” Modi said.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charge that he had stayed silent on Sabarimala during his Kerala visit, Modi claimed a clear pattern in the “loot” at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

“They are occurring under LDF rule, but are linked to senior Congress leaders,” he said. Modi criticised the LDF for not handing over the probe into the gold loss to the CBI.

“At the same time, Congress, which has largely stayed away from temple-related issues, is now faking, trying to project itself as pro-Hindu. Once an NDA government is formed, a thorough investigation into both LDF and UDF will be conducted, and those found guilty will be punished. Devotees of Swami Ayyappa expect nothing less than justice,” he said.

He added that corruption and appeasement politics by the Left and Congress were affecting Kerala’s culture and faith. “First, they defamed the Sabarimala temple. Today, it is being looted by them,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister accused the LDF and UDF of misleading the public, noting their dismissal of films such as Kerala Files, Kashmir Files, and Dhurandhar as false.

He claimed both fronts were spreading misinformation about the FCRA and Uniform Civil Code, citing Goa as an example where UCC has been in place for decades, and added that similar claims were made about the CAA.

Modi said the LDF and UDF had begun a propaganda calling each other the BJP’s “B-team.”

“They are being forced to make such claims as they both know that, in the Kerala elections, if there was an 'A-team', it was the BJP. During the election, both the LDF and UDF were targeting only the BJP, adding that this was because of what he described as a strong 'secret partnership' between them. Their rivalry was not genuine and is like 'WWF fights,' with their friendship 'evergreen.' They are two sides of the same coin. Their enmity is false. It is like WWF fights. The friendship between LDF and UDF is evergreen. When a government is formed in Delhi, they are together. They are contesting elections together in neighbouring Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Modi also criticised both fronts for promoting people with extremist views for vote bank politics, calling it a dangerous trend.

Highlighting infrastructure, he said the Sabarimala Railway Project would create opportunities by connecting Sabarimala directly with devotees, boosting trade and creating jobs for youth.

“However, the state government has consistently created hurdles in the project. Once a BJP double-engine government comes to power in Kerala, these obstacles will be removed,” he said. He added that Kerala would grow at a new pace under NDA rule.

“In Kerala, we will form the government, improve the quality of life, and address the concerns of fishermen and local communities,” Modi said, extending greetings for Easter and Vishu.

Pointing to Kerala’s potential, he said the state continues to lag behind others in development. Basic infrastructure in rural areas remained poor, he said, blaming the LDF and UDF for neglect.

He added that the NDA government at the Centre had spent five times more on Kerala’s development than the UPA regimes, despite the absence of a BJP government in the state.

PM Modi also raised the issue of youth migration for jobs, describing it as Kerala’s biggest problem.