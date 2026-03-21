PM Modi tells Iran President to ensure freedom of navigation, keep shipping lanes secure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings, expressing hope for peace, stability and prosperity in West Asia.

During the call, PM Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, saying they threaten stability and disrupt global supply chains. He also stressed the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and keep shipping lanes open and secure.

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"Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," the prime minister said in a post on 'X'.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains," he said. PM Modi also appreciated Iran’s support for the safety and security of Indian nationals there.

This was the second call between the two leaders since the conflict began on February 28, when the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran. Iran responded with attacks targeting Israel and parts of the Gulf.

On March 12, Pezeshkian had briefed Modi on the situation and shared his view of recent developments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised concerns over the security situation and reiterated that issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The conflict has drawn attention to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route under Iran’s control. Shipping through the strait has been limited since the hostilities began.

PM Modi has also spoken to leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France and Malaysia since the conflict started.