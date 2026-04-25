Peacock dies in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok car hit; police register FIR

The national bird, a peacock, died after allegedly being hit by an unidentified car in the Sushant Lok area, officials said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint of Gurugram Wildlife Inspector Charan Singh, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver, they said.

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The incident occurred at around 10 am on Friday. Upon receiving information, he reached the spot with wildlife ranger Rajnesh and a police team from Sushant Lok police station, the complainant said.

The police and veterinarian Rajesh Godara inspected the scene, and a postmortem was also conducted on the bird, the officials said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver of the car under Section 281 of the BNS, Sections 9, 39, and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, at Sushant Lok police station, they said.

"FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the car that struck the peacock by examining footage from CCTV cameras installed around the scene," a senior police officer said.

Peacocks, which are the national bird of India, are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Their killing and capturing are a punishable offence under Section 9 of the Act. PTI COR SHS SHS

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