MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

Passengers had 20 minutes time to evacuate: Railway officials clear air on Jalgaon train tragedy

They kept standing without realising the impending danger: Official

PTI Published 23.01.25, 09:19 PM
Jalgaon: Police personnel during inspection of tracks a day after a train mishap, in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. At least 12 passengers were killed on Wednesday evening when they jumped from their train in panic due to a `fire incident', only to be run over by another train on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, officials said

Jalgaon: Police personnel during inspection of tracks a day after a train mishap, in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. At least 12 passengers were killed on Wednesday evening when they jumped from their train in panic due to a `fire incident', only to be run over by another train on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, officials said PTI

Dismissing reports that some passengers of Pushpak Express jumped off the train amid a fire rumour, railway officials Thursday said the passengers alighted after they stopped the train by pulling alarm chain and had adequate time to move to safe location as Karnataka Express arrived 20 minutes later.

Thirteen passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, who got off the train, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said that the passengers who got down on the adjacent tracks had adequate time to move to safe areas, but they kept standing without realising the impending danger.

Several videos shared by passengers prior to the tragedy also suggest the same .

“Pushpak Express stopped between Maheji and Pardhade stations in Jalgaon district at 4:45 pm and Karnataka Express arrived at the site at around 5:05. There was almost a gap of 20 minutes,” a railway official said.

“We express deep condolences on the tragic death of 13 passengers and injuries to many. However, it is important for passengers to keep in mind to move out of the track to safety. A basic safety precaution could have saved many lives," the official said.

Initial reports said that passengers of Pushpak Express pulled the alarm chain after a rumour of fire in one of the coaches and jumped onto the side tracks when the speeding Karnataka Express mowed them down.

"The initial version reported by many suggested that passengers didn't have time to move to safe place and they had no option but to jump on the tracks. But, it is incorrect. We are investigating the cause of chain pulling,” the official said.

Passengers who saw the Karnataka Express approaching moved out of the track, while those who couldn’t notice or didn't get enough time to move away came under it, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New history of the world? MK Stalin says Iron Age began 5,300 years ago in Tamil Nadu

Till now, it is believed that the Iron Age began in the Middle East and South-eastern Europe around 1,200 BCE – that is roughly 3,200 years ago
Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Quote left Quote right

Sometimes, it is necessary to resort to violence to protect the idea of non-violence

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT