Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side, says official

PTI Published 06.05.25, 02:18 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC, they said.

The arrested individual was whisked away for questioning and further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

