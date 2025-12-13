Omar Abdullah inaugurates Asia’s longest ski drag lift, world’s highest hall at Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday inaugurated Asia’s longest ski drag lift at Gulmarg and opened the world’s highest revolving multi-purpose hall at the resort’s Affarwat area, officials said.

The ski drag lift at Kongdori in Baramulla district is expected to significantly boost skiing infrastructure and reinforce Gulmarg’s position on the international winter sports map. The revolving hall also houses a restaurant.

“Chief Minister today inaugurated Asia’s longest ski drag lift at Kongdori, Gulmarg,” the J&K chief minister’s office said in a post on X, describing the projects as landmark additions to the resort’s tourism offerings.

Abdullah will also attend the curtain raiser event of the 17th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI).