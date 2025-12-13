Mumbai readies for Messi visit with World Cup-level security after Kolkata chaos

Mumbai police have put in place elaborate security arrangements ahead of Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s visit to the city on Sunday, with officials saying they are determined to prevent any chaos or stampede-like situation similar to what unfolded in Kolkata earlier on Saturday.

“In view of Lionel Messi’s visit to Mumbai, the police are geared up and have put in place a high level of security arrangements in and around the stadiums located in south Mumbai. Considering the chaos that prevailed in Kolkata and the security breach, we have deployed World Cup-level security arrangements at Brabourne and Wankhede stadiums,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi is expected to attend a Padel GOAT Cup event at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium, followed by a celebrity football match.

Also Read The man who did meet Messi: Stadium mess puts spotlight on Bengal minister Aroop Biswas

He is scheduled to proceed to the Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event of the GOAT India Tour.

Officials said stringent measures are being implemented at both venues. Spectators will not be allowed to carry water bottles, metal objects or coins inside the stadiums.

Watchtowers are being set up to keep a close watch on the crowd, while traffic diversions and barricades will be put in place to manage movement around the venues.

The heightened alert comes in the wake of the chaotic scenes in Kolkata on Saturday, when thousands of fans protested inside the Salt Lake stadium after failing to get a clear glimpse of Messi despite paying high ticket prices.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the two venues, with authorities expecting a heavy turnout.

Around 33,000 spectators are expected inside the Wankhede Stadium and over 4,000 at the Brabourne Stadium.

In addition, more than 30,000 people are likely to gather outside and around the stadiums hoping to catch a glimpse of the football icon.

Officials said the Mumbai police are drawing on their experience of handling massive crowds during the victory parade of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian team and the World Cup final match at the Wankhede Stadium, events that had drawn over one lakh fans.

“We are trying to avoid the errors that occurred in the past,” the official said, adding that there is no place to sneak into the stadiums in Mumbai unlike in Kolkata.

Police have also asked the organisers to ensure adequate facilities for spectators inside the stadiums to avoid unrest.

Tickets for the events are priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000. After paying so much of amount, any spectator expects proper services, while enjoying the event, the official said.

According to the police, the organisers responsible for Messi’s India visit recently held meetings in Mumbai to discuss security arrangements.

During these discussions, police officials asked them not to take the event lightly. After the requirements were fulfilled, the final deployment plan was drawn up.

Standard security protocols at the Wankhede Stadium will be enforced, including restrictions on carrying certain items inside.

Public address systems will be used to guide the crowd, and fans may be stopped at a distance from the stadiums to prevent overcrowding.

Police are also appealing to spectators to use public transport and avoid bringing personal vehicles to south Mumbai.

Contingency plans are in place if the crowd exceeds expectations. In such a scenario, people may be diverted to other grounds, with preparations already underway.

Additional police forces have been deployed across south Mumbai to deal with any situation that may arise.