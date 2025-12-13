Hospital staff booked for alleged sexual assault during ultrasound at UP women’s hospital

A hospital employee has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of conducting an ultrasound test at the district women’s hospital in UP, police said.

According to the complaint, the woman visited the hospital on Thursday morning and was directed to a room where the accused, Abhimanyu Gupta, was conducting ultrasounds. She alleged that he asked her to remove all her clothes, claiming it was necessary for the procedure and that a massage was required.

The woman said the accused then made obscene advances and tried to force himself on her. When she screamed, he allegedly gagged her, abused her, threatened to kill her and pushed her out of the room.

She said her complaints within the hospital went unheard, forcing her to approach the police.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the hospital administration constituted a three-member inquiry committee, officials said.

Senior consultant (paediatrics) Dr Jay Kumar said, "The woman has levelled serious allegations against a staff member. Senior officials have been informed, and a departmental inquiry is underway. Strict action will be taken if the charges are proved." Kotwali Station House Officer Chatrapal Singh said a case has been registered, and efforts are on to nab the accused.

