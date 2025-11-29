Pakistan shifted over 70 terror launchpads to depth areas; BSF says ready for Operation Sindoor 2.0

More than six dozen terror launchpads have been relocated to "depth areas" inside Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, senior BSF officers said on Saturday, asserting that the force is fully prepared to inflict heavy losses on the enemy if the government decides to resume cross-border action.

The officers stressed that the BSF is strictly adhering to the pause in military operations after four days of intense clashes between May 7 and 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the relocation of terror infrastructure followed the destruction of several launchpads along the border during Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attacl that claimed 26 lives and had cross-border links.

“After the BSF destroyed many terror launchpads along the border during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan government shifted all such facilities to the depth areas. About 12 launchpads are working from the depth areas of Sialkot and Zaffarwal, which are not exactly on the border. Similarly, 60 launchpads are working in other depth areas away from the border,” BSF DIG Vikram Kunwar said at a press conference.

Kunwar addressed the media along with BSF IG, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, and DIG Kulwant Rai Sharma.

The officers highlighted the BSF’s achievements in 2025 and outlined the evolving threat landscape along the International Border.

Kunwar said the number of launchpads and the presence of terrorists within them fluctuate frequently.

“They do not sit there permanently. These launchpads are generally active when terrorists have to be pushed (into India)... They are not kept in more than two or three groups,"

He added that there are currently no training camps in areas close to the International Border, though intelligence inputs typically point to training-linked deployments in launchpads before infiltrators are moved elsewhere.

Kunwar also said that terror groups have altered their organisational patterns since Operation Sindoor. “Earlier, they used to have areas marked where those belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad would be active on the down side and those from Lashkar-e-Taiba would be active on the upper side. After Operation Sindoor, they have formed a mixed group. Those who want can get training in a mixed group,” he said.

IG Anand affirmed that the BSF stands ready to execute any government directive regarding the resumption of Operation Sindoor. “If we talk about 1965, 1971, the 1999 Kargil War or Operation Sindoor, the BSF has a good experience of all kinds of wars, be it conventional or hybrid warfare. We are ready. If we get a chance, we are capable of causing more damage than what we did in May. Whatever policy the government decides, the BSF will play its role in it,” he said.

Responding to reports of Pakistani Rangers abandoning their posts during Operation Sindoor, Anand said it was natural for both sides to return to their positions once hostilities ceased.

“It took them a lot of time to recover from the damages inflicted by the BSF. In some locations, they have tried to strengthen their defence. But all of their activities are under our surveillance,” he said.

The IG added that the BSF is continuously recalibrating its plans as the situation evolves. “When we get a chance, we will take proper action. At the moment, there is no movement of terrorists on the border to raise an alarm,” he said.