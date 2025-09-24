MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pahalgam terror attack: Man who 'helped Lashkar terrorists' arrested

Based on an intelligence lead, Srinagar police arrested an Over Ground Worker from South Kashmir's Kulgam district, says official

PTI Published 24.09.25, 07:47 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Police on Wednesday arrested a person from South Kashmir who had allegedly provided logistical support to terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgham terror attack, officials said here.

"Based on an intelligence lead, Srinagar police arrested an Over Ground Worker from South Kashmir's Kulgam district. He was identified as Mohd Yousuf Katari (26)," an official said.

The officials said that he had a role in providing logistical support to the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack who were later killed during Operation Mahadev. In the July 29 encounter, the Army's elite para commandos had gunned down the three terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

They included Sulieman alias Asif, who is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed.

The other two were identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Jibran was involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack in October 2024.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Terrorism Arrest
