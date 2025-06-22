MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 June 2025

NIA arrests two persons for harbouring two terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack

The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity on April 22

PTI Published 22.06.25, 11:21 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, the agency said on Sunday.

According to the NIA, the two men -- Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam -- have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

They have also confirmed that the assailants were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack," the NIA said.

The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity on April 22, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.

The NIA has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Further investigations are going on.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pahalgam Terror Attack National Investigation Agency (NIA) Arrest Terrorists
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's big gamble in Iran risky moment after his pledges to keep US out of 'stupid wars'

For 40 years, Iran has been saying death to America. Death to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, legs with roadside bombs. I would not let this happen, says the US President
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Quote left Quote right

Trump’s decision to target Iran with the awesome, righteous might of US will change history

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT