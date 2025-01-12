Over 1.5 million foreign tourists expected at Maha Kumbh: Union Minister Shekhawat

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that more than 1.5 million foreign tourists are expected to visit the Maha Kumbh.

The Tourism Ministry has established a tent city offering facilities such as Ayurveda, Yoga, and Panchakarma to accommodate them, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the inaugural event of 'Kalagram', a centre showcasing Indian cultural heritage and spread over 10 acres in Sector 7 of Nagvasuki area, Shekhawat described the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest fair that embodies India’s unity in diversity.

He said that over 1.5 million foreign tourists are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh this year.

“Special efforts have been made by the Ministry of Culture to give Maha Kumbh global recognition,” the minister said.

He highlighted that Kalagram would be one of the main attractions of the fair, featuring stage performances. It will feature the Char Dhams, a grand entrance replicating the 12 Jyotirlingas, an immersive eternal Kumbh exhibition, and seven regional cultural courtyards showcasing the country’s diversity.

The 'Anubhuti Mandapam' will provide visitors with a unique sensory experience. Over 230 master craftsmen will demonstrate India’s traditional art forms.

Visitors can also enjoy authentic Indian cuisines at state-specific food stalls and vibrant performances by more than 14,630 cultural artists. Several competitions and interactive activities will also be organized, Shekhawat added.

For pilgrims, arrangements have been made for air travel to significant spiritual destinations such as Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura.

The Kalagram aims to provide a vibrant platform for showcasing India’s folk arts, culture, and traditions.

The Maha Kumbh will begin on January 13, and the Kalagram will offer a glimpse of India's diverse art and culture.

For over 45 days, programs will be held at various venues, including Kalagram, Ganga Pandals, Jhunsi, Nagvasuki, and Arail, the minister said.

Shekhawat emphasized that the Maha Kumbh reflects the confluence of faith and culture, attracting visitors from across the globe and presenting India’s rich heritage to the world.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.