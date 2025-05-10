Indian Army: Pak attacking with drones, missiles, jets, moving troops forward, and lying

The Indian armed forces on Saturday morning shared time-stamped videos to counter Pakistan’s claims to have caused substantial damage to defence establishments in repeated attacks since Friday evening.

There have been casualties although the Indian defence forces thwarted most of the attacks, the now-familiar team of foreign secretary Vikmar Misri, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at a briefing on the developments overnight.

“Air force station in Suratgarh being destroyed completely false, airfield in Sirsa being destroyed completely false, the S-400 centre at Adampur being destroyed completely false. They have claimed critical infrastructure including power and cyber sectors are completely false,” Misri said, describing Pakistan’s statements as a “tissue of lies”.

Pakistan claimed to have destroyed the S-400 system at Adampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, the Brahmos base at Nagrota and forward ammunition depot at Chandigarh, which was “unequivocally rejected” by India as “false narratives”.

“The people of Afghanistan don’t need to be reminded which country in the last one and half years has targeted the civilian infrastructure and population in Afghanistan,” Misri said, debunking Pakistan’s claims that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan as “ludicrous”.

In Friday night’s assault on India’s western command, Pakistan’s arsenal consisted of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) drones, long-range weapons and fighter aircraft that also targeted civilian infrastructures like schools and medicare centres in Srinagar, Udhampur and Avantipur, which India described as “irresponsible”.

The Indian armed forces suffered minor damages in Udhampur, Adampur, Pathankot and Bhuj, the extent of which has not been made public.

Since Friday night, Pakistan made 26 attempts at intrusion along the western command from Srinagar to Nalli including aerial intrusion using drones and fighter jets, heavy calibre weapons.

Misri said Pakistan continues with its execrable and wanton campaign of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

This morning the residence of Rajouri’s additional development commissioner was hit by Pak shelling killing the official, Raj Kumar Thapa.

“We have observed overnight damage to civilian properties in Ferozepur and Jullundhar (both in Punjab) among other places,” said Misri.

The foreign secretary called out Pakistan for its continuous misinformation campaign claiming that India fired at Amritsar. He said these statements were Pakistan’s ploy to sow communal discord in the country.

He reminded the Pakistani military that India was an open and functional democracy and the citizens had a right to criticise their government on any issue. “It may be a surprise to Pakistan but these are the hallmarks of an open and functioning democracy,” Misri said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan is moving its troops to forward bases, signalling intent to escalate further.

“The Indian armed forces are in a high state of operational readiness,” Wing Commander Singh said. “The Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation provided it is reciprocated by Pakistan military.”

From midnight onwards Pakistan had serially targeted air bases using high-speed missiles in the Indian state of Punjab, which were thwarted.

India’s retaliatory measures against the Pak offensive consisted of targeting identified technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas. Precision attacks were carried out at the radar sites in Pasroor and Silakot aviation base, and other places like Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan and few more.

Drone attacks and mortar shelling continues at the Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors.