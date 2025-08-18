Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik admitted to hospital After complaints of dehydration

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik was hospitalised on Sunday following complaints of dehydration.

Sources said Naveen was admitted to Sum Ultimate Medicare Hospital after he complained of feeling weak. Naveen, 78, was rushed to the hospital around 5.15pm. It may be mentioned that the former chief minister had returned from Mumbai last month after a successful spine surgery to treat cervical arthritis. He had spent about three weeks in Mumbai recovering from surgery.

The hospital, in a statement, said: “The condition of the former chief minister is stable and he is responding well to treatment.”

A team of doctors had attended to him at Naveen Nivas, his official residence on Saturday night. Naveen had skipped the Independence Day celebrations on Friday due to health issues.



