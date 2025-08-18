MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 18 August 2025

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik admitted to hospital After complaints of dehydration

The 78-year-old leader was admitted to Sum Ultimate Medicare Hospital after feeling weak; doctors say his condition is stable

Subhashish Mohanty Published 18.08.25, 07:35 AM
Naveen Patnaik. 

Naveen Patnaik.  File picture

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik was hospitalised on Sunday following complaints of dehydration.

Sources said Naveen was admitted to Sum Ultimate Medicare Hospital after he complained of feeling weak. Naveen, 78, was rushed to the hospital around 5.15pm. It may be mentioned that the former chief minister had returned from Mumbai last month after a successful spine surgery to treat cervical arthritis. He had spent about three weeks in Mumbai recovering from surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital, in a statement, said: “The condition of the former chief minister is stable and he is responding well to treatment.”

A team of doctors had attended to him at Naveen Nivas, his official residence on Saturday night. Naveen had skipped the Independence Day celebrations on Friday due to health issues.


Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

South Block goes south in PMO shift: A barrenness comes to bear upon India’s power centre

Come September, power will trundle down the capital’s storied hill to Vijay Chowk, make a ninety-degree twist to the right, and settle into new premises christened the Executive Enclave
Marco Rubio
Quote left Quote right

Every single day we keep an eye on what's happening between Pakistan and India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT