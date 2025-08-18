As Chinese minister India, Jairam Ramesh reminds of Operation Sindoor, Galwan, Tibet dam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raked up China’s help to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and the Galwan clashes to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India’s interests, his attack coming on the day Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is scheduled to arrive in the country.

Ramesh shared two video clips along with his remarks on X (formerly Twitter), one of Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh, and one of PM Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only three months ago, China gave total military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, providing it with weapon systems such as the J-10C fighter and PL-15 air-to-air missile and a variety of missiles and drones,” Ramesh wrote.

“China provided Pakistan live intelligence against India according to Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who went so far as to state on July 4, 2025, that China was one of the ‘adversaries’ India was fighting during Operation Sindoor. China has also begun construction of the 60 GW Medog dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, which has very serious implications for India.”

Ramesh criticised the government for what he described as concessions to Beijing in eastern Ladakh.

“Despite the clear desire by the Indian Army for a return to the status quo of April 2020, the government agreed to a ‘disengagement’ with China in October 2024 under which Indian patrols require Chinese concurrence to reach their patrolling points in Depsang, Demchok, and Chumar. India has agreed to ‘buffer zones’ in Galwan, Hot Spring, and Pangong Tso that lie within the Indian claim line. This is far from the status quo as it prevailed before the Chinese aggression. India is paying the price for Prime Minister Modi’s (infamous) clean chit to China given publicly on June 19, 2020 when he had declared ‘Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai.’”

He added that Modi’s 2020 statement dishonoured the memory of Indian soldiers killed in Galwan. “This had made a complete mockery of and was an insult to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers earlier in Galwan in June 2020.”

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) confirmed on Saturday that Wang Yi will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Monday to hold the 24th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary question with national security advisor Ajit Doval.

“At the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on August 18 and 19,” the MEA said in a statement. “During his visit, he will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) talks on the India-China boundary question with India’s SR, NSA Doval.”

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar will also hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Wang Yi will also meet Prime Minister Modi, the MEA said.

The last round of such talks was held in December 2024, when Doval visited Beijing weeks after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to revive dialogue mechanisms at their meeting in Kazan.

Wang’s visit comes ahead of Modi’s planned trip to China later this month for the annual SCO summit in Tianjin on August 31–September 1, following a stopover in Japan.

Talks are also underway on restarting direct India-China flights.

The warming of ties between India and China comes against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s tariff-war clouds looming over the Indian economy.