Marco Rubio calls Asim Munir, tells ‘both parties’ to de-escalate as India fends off attacks

Washington offers ‘assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts’ even as Pakistan steps up attacks on cities along border

Our Web Desk Published 10.05.25, 09:57 AM
Representational image. Shutterstock

US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistan's chief of army staff General Asim Munir and “continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate”, even as the Pakistani army stepped up drone attacks on Indian cities all across India’s western border overnight and early morning Saturday.

“Secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts,” US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

The US secretary of state calling up the army chief left no doubt who is in control in Pakistan.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday. The defence ministry said Pakistan’s attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

State department spokesperson Bruce reiterated that violence and war are not solutions, advocating diplomacy and open communication between both nations.

She declined to confirm any US mediation role, but said that Washington remains actively engaged with both governments to prevent further escalation.

“Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders,” the Indian Army said on its X handle on Saturday morning. “In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units. Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. #IndianArmy will thwart enemy designs.”

On Thursday, Rubio spoke separately with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for immediate de-escalation. He also reaffirmed US support for counterterrorism efforts and stressed the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.

India-Pakistan War Marco Rubio Asim Munir
Srinagar among 26 Pakistan drone targets, officials say incursions 'effectively repulsed'

The attacks coincided with similar attempts across 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat. There were drone incursions in Jammu city as well as Rajouri and Katra, all of which had been “effectively repulsed”, officials said
