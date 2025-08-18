Infighting in Odisha ruling party halts board and corporation posts

Odisha BJP’s internal tussle is stalling the appointment of heads of corporations and state-run boards, according to party insiders.

While aspirants grow increasingly desperate, the delay threatens to deepen the rift within the party, with allegations flying that leaders who gave the party their “sweat, blood and tears” are now being ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The party has already completed one year in office. Four years remain in its term. We wonder when these posts will be filled. Even when that happens, appointees will require at least six months to familiarise themselves with the functioning of these bodies. Such delay will prove detrimental and is not in the interest of the corporations,” said one aspirant.

Political analyst Girija Sankar Das observed: “Had there been cohesion and unity, the posts of corporations and state-run boards would have been filled up by now. Squabbling among BJP leaders has hurt both the party and the government.”

Party insiders say state BJP president Manmohan Samal is keen to reward his loyalists with the posts of chairpersons of corporations, while chief minister Mohan Majhi is equally determined to favour his acolytes. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who worked hard to bring the party to power, is also lobbying for his supporters to be accommodated in plum posts. “That’s why the entire exercise is getting delayed,” said a source.

BJP’s Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said on Sunday: “We will soon take a decision on political appointments to different corporations after due consultations with core committee members. The selection process is underway and announcements will be made shortly.”

Before the appointments are finalised, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh will visit Odisha and consult with the party’s core committee. Meanwhile, the state government has appointed Shovana Mohanty as chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women and Babita Patra as chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR).

However, intra-party differences have not only held up these appointments but have also prevented chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi from expanding his ministry and filling vacant posts in state-run corporations.