Only Congress can defeat BJP-RSS, says Rahul Gandhi; admits cadres demoralised in Gujarat

The Congress leader described Gujarat, where the Congress was once a powerful political force, as the most important state for the opposition party

PTI Published 16.04.25, 01:56 PM
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said though party cadres seem demoralised in Gujarat, only his outfit can defeat the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

On his second visit to Gujarat in a week, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed his party's resolve to finish the task of defeating the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in the western state for nearly 30 years.

He described Gujarat, where the Congress was once a powerful political force, as the most important state for the opposition party.

Gandhi was addressing booth-level Congress workers at Modasa town in Arvalli district after launching a pilot project of strengthening district units as part of the grand old party's efforts to revamp the organisation in Gujarat, where assembly polls are due in late 2027.

"Gujarat is the most important state for the Congress party. We seem demoralised in Gujarat, but we will defeat them (BJP) in the state. I am here to tell you that it is not difficult. We will definitely finish this task. Only the Congress party can defeat the RSS and the BJP," he told the gathering.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

