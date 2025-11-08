MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
One dead, 500 huts gutted as LPG blasts fuel massive fire near Delhi’s Rithala metro

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.11.25, 09:44 AM
Police personnel and others gather as firemen try to douse a fire breaking out in a cluster of huts near Rithala metro station at Rohini area, in New Delhi

A man died and another sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out, spreading to around 500 shanties near Rithala metro station in Delhi’s Rohini, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Police said several LPG cylinders were reported to have exploded late on Friday evening, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places.

Preliminary information suggests that 400 to 500 huts have been gutted, according to fire officials. The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at 10:56 p.m., following which multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots were rushed to the spot.

Police cordoned off the area and additional fire tenders were kept on standby to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The fire was brought under control by early morning, a DFS official said. Munna died in the fire while Rajesh was injured in the incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

