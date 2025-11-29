Odisha announces upgraded Maoist surrender policy offering bigger payouts and incentives

Odisha government has announced a revised rehabilitation and surrender policy aimed at encouraging Maoists to lay down arms and return to the mainstream, offering enhanced financial benefits to rebels who surrender with weapons.

The policy, aligned with the central government’s revised guidelines, focuses on containing and eradicating Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by incentivising cadres to abandon violence.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the state government said: “The objective of the surrender and rehabilitation policy is to contain and eradicate Left Wing Extremism in the state by weaning away the hardcore LWE cadres. The policy also aims at ensuring that Naxalites, who surrender, do not revert to extremism by providing them with gainful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.”

Odisha director-general of police Y.B. Khurania visited Maoist-affected Kandhamal last week to review the police’s preparedness to fight the rebels. Khurania had asserted that Odisha would be free of Maoist activities by March 2026.

The updated framework places surrendered ultras under two groups — Category A and Category B. Financial assistance ceiling has been doubled from earlier limit of ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Central committee members, state committee members and politburo members falling under Category A will receive ₹5 lakh at the time of surrender. To ensure proper utilisation, only ₹50,000 will be given as immediate cash while ₹4.5 lakh will be kept as fixed deposits. Those surrendering will get ₹50,000 after completing one year and the remaining ₹4 lakh after three years, subject to satisfactory conduct.

Local police stations will monitor their activities, and the final release will depend on the report of the police superintendents of the respective district.

Category B Maoists — which includes party members, local guerrilla squad members and divisional committee members — will receive ₹2.5 lakh. The disbursement pattern will follow the same structure as Category A.

To further incentivise cadres to surrender with their weapons, the state government has fixed specific financial rewards. A cadre surrendering with a light machine gun will receive ₹4.5 lakh, while surrendering an AK-47 or Trichy Assault Rifle will fetch ₹3.3 lakh. Laying down a 2-inch mortar will bring ₹2.75 lakh, an Insas rifle ₹1.65 lakh, and a .303 rifle ₹82,500. Each round of ammunition will fetch ₹55, one kilogram of explosive substance ₹1,100, and grenades or gelatine rods ₹550.

The rehabilitation package includes housing under the Antyodaya Gruh Yojana, subsidised ration under food schemes and health cards under government programmes. The state will also provide a one-time marriage incentive of ₹25,000.

The government has made it clear that surrenderees must meet specific conditions: revealing the identities of their associates, disclosing details of financial networks and supply chains, and confessing their criminal acts. They must also make a public declaration of voluntary surrender through the media.

Those who wish to pursue higher or technical education will receive support, with free enrolment in short-term training programmes. Surrendered Maoists will be encouraged to join vocational education in polytechnic institutes. The state will provide a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 for 36 months, which will be discontinued once the candidate secures a job or other gainful employment.