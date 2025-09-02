Odisha races ahead in electric bus rollout, surpasses Bengal and Andhra in green mobility drive

Odisha has raced ahead of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand in deploying electric buses in its urban areas, emerging as a frontrunner in sustainable transport.

With 450 e-buses already on the roads and plans to cross 1,000 in the coming years, the state now ranks fifth in the country in e-bus adoption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across India, 14,329 e-buses are in operation, led by Delhi (3,564), Maharashtra (3,296), Karnataka (2,236) and Uttar Pradesh (850). Odisha follows close behind these larger states and has outpaced its eastern neighbours — Bengal (391), Andhra Pradesh (238), Chhattisgarh (215) and Jharkhand (46).

Officials said Odisha is aligning with NITI Aayog’s national target of 50,000 e-buses, aiming to cut emissions while meeting the transport needs of a growing urban population.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has leveraged central schemes such as PM-eBus Sewa and PM e-Drive to expand services, with plans to extend to Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Berhampur and Angul.

Charging stations are being set up at depots and terminals, while smart ticketing systems — QR-based payments, NCMC cards and app-enabled booking — are being introduced. CRUT is also investing in crew training and capacity building to ensure safe and commuter-friendly services.

Minister of housing and urban development, Dr Krushnachandra Mohapatra, said: “Odisha’s rapid strides in e-mobility reflect our commitment to both the environment and the people. The expansion of e-buses is not just about technology, it is about providing dignified, affordable and eco-friendly travel to every citizen. Our endeavour is to build urban centres that are cleaner, greener and sustainable for future generations.”

Usha Padhee, principal secretary, housing and urban development, said: “E-bus services have become the backbone of modern urban transport in Odisha. By combining technology, smart ticketing and green infrastructure, we are making mobility both convenient and sustainable.”

“Currently, e-buses in Odisha primarily serve commuters in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, where affordable AC rides have encouraged citizens to shift from private to public transport. With sustained efforts from CRUT, strong policy backing from the state government and central support, Odisha is well on its way to becoming a model state for green mobility in India,” she added.